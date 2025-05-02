Knicks NBA Finals Odds Dramatically Fall Despite Beating Pistons
The New York Knicks edged the Detroit Pistons in a physical first-round matchup, but their odds of winning the NBA Championship decreased even after they advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Knicks were +4500 at FanDuel Sportsbook before their Game 6 win over the Pistons but are now +5500 at FanDuel. The Knicks face the defending-champion Boston Celtics in the semifinals, a team they went 0-4 against this season. Still, it’s noteworthy that their odds actually went down after advancing.
The odds are even worse (or more favorable, depending on how you look at it) on DraftKings, where the Knicks are currently +7500 to win the NBA Championship. Their odds were +4500 three days ago. The Knicks are even behind the Indiana Pacers (+6000) at DK.
The Celtics are -1000 at FanDuel to beat the Knicks in their semifinal matchup. In the series score market, the Celtics to win 4-1 is the favorite at +205 and a Celtics sweep is the second favorite at +310.
Knicks fans might tell you this is disrespectful, but they did nothing during the regular season to give any reason to believe they can beat Boston. In Boston’s four wins over the Knicks, the average margin of victory was 16.25 points per game.
The Knicks forced overtime in their last game, but that was one of the final games of the regular season when the Celtics were already in cruise control and resting players. They won anyway.
The Celtics are a 9-point favorite in Game 1 and -375 on the moneyline at FanDuel. They’re -8.5 at DraftKings if you want to avoid that half point.
It’s a similar story on the other side of the East bracket. The Cavs are -550 at FanDuel to win their series against the Pacers. However, oddsmakers believe this will be a better series with the odds of the Cavs winning in seven set at +390, the second betting favorite behind the Cavs in five (+240).
Here are where the odds at FanDuel stand now that the east semis are set.
NBA Finals Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder +155
- Boston Celtics +185
- Cleveland Cavaliers +500
- Minnesota Timberwolves +1700
- Golden State Warriors +1900
- Los Angeles Clippers +2800
- Denver Nuggets +5000
- New York Knicks +5500
- Indiana Pacers +6500
- Houston Rockets +11000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
