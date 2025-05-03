Why Evan Mobley is the Key to the Cavaliers Series With Pacers
After sweeping the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for what is bound to be a much more competitive series against the Indiana Pacers.
Spencer German and Spencer Davies provide an in-depth preview of the matchup on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, including breaking down biggest challenges Indiana presents from their pace of play, to their five-out offense.
Find out what players and coaches are saying about the matchup as well.
Meanwhile, a narrative seems to have emerged that Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is "overrated," but the guys see it as the opposite. Haliburton's ability to be a scorer and a facilitator is likely to be a critical part of this series.
Then, while Haliburton may be the key for Indiana, the guys explain why Evan Mobley will play a pivotal role if the Cavs are going to advance. His versatility on both ends will be needed against an up-tempo Pacers team.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, hosted by Spencer German and Spencer Davies, who break down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold each and every single week.
Make sure to hit SUBSCRIBE to the podcast on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Listeners are also encouraged to interact with the show via the Cavaliers on SI Youtube channel, where you can chime in via the comment section on anything discussed on every single episode.