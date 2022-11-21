Cavs Bench Comes Up Big In 113-87 Win Over Heat

Cleveland was on a pretty bad losing streak that got up to five games. Now they're starting a new streak after their 113-87 win over the Miami heat. Granted, their winning streak is only two games, but they have to start somewhere.

The story heading into the night was the injury report for both sides. The Heat was without both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro and Cleveland didn't have Kevin Love or Dean Wade.

Both teams also suffered injuries to key players during the game too. Caris LeVert did not return to the game after halftime after stepping on Caleb Martin's foot and Duncan Robinson hobbled to the locker room after rolling his ankle on Evan Mobley in the fourth quarter.

Despite Cleveland's 26-point margin of victory, there were still some areas that the team can look to improve on. They ended the game with 19 turnovers and committed 23 fouls. A handful of those turnovers were travels which isn't a great look.

This is a little nit-picky and the Cavs really did play a great game tonight. Especially the bench!

Isaac Okoro arguably had his best game of the season. He scored 13 points off the bench and most importantly was efficient from the field. Something he's struggled with his entire career.

Cedi Osman also had a fabulous game. He ended the night with 20 points, 3 assists, and 12 rebounds. A double-double off the bench is never a bad thing to have.

With Kevin Love being out or not being at 100 percent for the foreseeable future and Caris LeVert's status heading forward unknown, Ced and Okoro will need to continue to play like this for Cleveland to be successful.

The Cavs are back in action again tomorrow as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

