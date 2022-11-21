Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List

It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland, but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard.

Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.

The injury was so severe, Garland said he was ready to undergo surgery in Toronto before the team's medical personnel determined there was no structural damage. The waiting game began and Garland was forced to sit out while waiting for the swelling to subside.

He returned to action and looked as if he barely missed a beat, scoring 29 points and dishing out 12 assists as the Cavs toppled the Boston Celtics for their sixth straight win.

Sunday evening against the Miami Heat, Garland moved into 10th place on the Cavs all-time three pointers list with his first three-ball of the game.

Since returning to the lineup, Garland has looked like he's been in top for and has shown little signs of being slowed down by any lingering after effects from the eye injury.

He produced the NBA's first 50-point performance by scoring 51 points in a a 129-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Garland joined LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Walt Wesley as the only Cavaliers to score 50 points in a game in franchise history.

Garland's historic night was highlighted by a career-high ten three-pointers made in the loss to Minnesota. His perimeter scoring is a primary reason why the Cavs rank second in the NBA in three-point percentage (.394) and have made 190 triples this season, second-most triples through 15 games in team history.

