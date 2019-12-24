Cavaliers Trading Clarkson to Jazz for Exum, Picks

Cavaliers Maven
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers have agreed to trade guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for point guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks, a source confirmed to SI.com. 

The Jazz will be sending Cleveland their 2022 second-rounder from San Antonio and a 2023 second-rounder from Golden State, the source said.

Clarkson, 27, was informed pf the deal shortly before the Cavs tipped off Monday vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He is averaging 14.6 points in 29 games this season, his third with the Cavs. Clarkson is also among the league leaders among reserves when it comes to double-figure scoring.

He has an expiring $13.4 million contract.

"Exum has two years left at $9.6 million per year," noted ESPN's Bobby Marks, a former NBA assistant GM. "Cleveland will create a $3.83 million trade exception and will also go from $1.3 million to $5.1 million below the luxury tax."

Exum, 24, is 6-foot-5 and was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in 2014. But until this season, his career has been decimated with injuries. It started in 2015, when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

He then underwent shoulder surgery in October 2017. This season, Exum has fallen out of the Jazz rotation -- appearing in just 11 of the first 29 games and averaging 2.2 points.

The move likely means rookie Kevin Porter Jr. will see a quick increase minutes off the bench.

The trade was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to Wojnarowski, the Cavs are "planning to start uprooting veterans on the roster to gather more draft picks and young assets."

Tristan Thompson, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight are the remaining members of the Cavs with expiring contracts. ESPN reported earlier this month the Cavs are also open to take 

