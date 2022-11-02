Cavs Clash With Celtics In Highly Anticipated Rematch

If you enjoyed Friday night’s thrilling 132-123 overtime win over the Boston Celtics, Wednesday night’s rematch at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse should be “Must-see TV.”

The Cavaliers and Celtics meet up for the second time in less than a week and will have half of the season series complete by the time the final buzzer sounds Wednesday night. The two teams won’t see each other again until March when playoff positioning will take center stage.

Friday night marked the first comeback win after trailing by 15 or more points in Boston since November of 2014. Caris LeVert had his best night as a Cavalier and scored 41 points. Donovan Mitchell matched it with 41 of his own.

The Cavs followed up their early-season statement win with their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday night, taking down the New York Knicks 121-108. The Cavs longest winning streak last year was six straight and they’ll attempt to match it on Wednesday night against the Celtics.

The Wine and Gold strangled the Knicks to death allowing just 15 points in the 4th quarter. New York was 0-for-5 from deep in the final quarter and committed five turnovers as the Cavs pulled away.

Boston comes in 4-2 and third in the Eastern Conference, one spot behind the Cavs who are 5-1 and currently hold the second seed in the way-too-early look at the standings.

Trio of Triples

The Cavs had two players make 8 three-pointers in Sunday's win against the Knicks as Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love each went 8-of-13 from deep. It was just the second time in NBA history for teammates to each finish with 8 or more triples in a game. Zach LaVine and Coby White accomplished the feat last season.

With a career-night of his own, Dean Wade scored 22 points and canned six three-balls of his own to mark the first time in NBA history a trio of teammates has made 22 triples in a game.

The Cavaliers lead the NBA in three-point percentage at 42.7 percent through six games.

Double Donovan

Donovan Mitchell posted his first double-double of the season Sunday night with 38 points and a career-high 12 assists. It marked his second-career game with 30-plus points and ten or more assists.

Mitchell came out shooting against his hometown Knicks and canned 5-7 from beyond the arc in the 1st quarter, marking the 2nd time in his career making 5 or more triples in a quarter. He’s scored 30 or more points in five of his first six games this year and is 5th in the NBA in scoring with 32.2 points per game.

Jay and Jay Show

The Celtics will feature a heavy dose of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brown and Tatum each had 32 points in the loss, but the Celtics did not get much help elsewhere.

Al Horford scored 12 points and Marcus Smart added 11, but the Cavs out rebounded the Celtics 42-34. Grant Williams will be back in the lineup for the Celtics. Williams missed Friday night’s matchup serving a one-game suspension for bumping an official.

Darius Garland Questionable For Wednesday

Cavs point guard Darius Garland is officially listed as Questionable for Wednesday night’s tipoff against the Celtics. Garland has missed the last five games with a lacerated eyelid he suffered in the season opener in Toronto.

It’s the first-time we’ve seen his status upgraded on the team’s official injury report. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland would be fitted for protective eyewear and that he wanted his point guard to get some reps in during practice with the new gear to ensure he felt comfortable before returning to the floor.

The Cavs have said swelling is the main factor restricting Garland from returning but said there is no structural damage to the eye and he is able to see out of the eye. Bickerstaff doesn’t speak to the media during the morning shoot around so the next likely update we will get on DG would come during his pregame press conference around 5:45 Wednesday night.

Trainer’s Room

Boston Celtics

Danilo Gallinari – OUT – Left Knee; ACL Repair

Robert Williams III – OUT – Left Knee; Surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland – QUESTIONABLE – Left Eyelid Laceration

Raul Neto – DOUBTFUL –Right Ankle; Sprain

Ricky Rubio – OUT – Knee ACL Surgery

Dylan Windler – QUESTIONABLE – Ankle