Cavs Get Overtime Win Over Wizards In Home Opener

That was a fun one!

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was rocking for the first home game of the season and for good reason too. There was a lot to cheer for in this game!

The Cavs took down the Wizards in overtime with a final score of 117 to 107.

Once again it was Donovan Mitchell who put on a show in his first official home game with Cleveland. He finished the night with 37 points, five rebounds, and 3 steals.

The defense was also on display on Sunday night. They held Bradley Beal to only 27 points. That may seem like a lot but he's one of the best guards in the league so he's going to get his. Cleveland limited these points to come sporadically and didn't let Beal take over the game as he can.

One of the other reoccurring themes in this early portion of the season is the bench production and that continued as well. Cleveland's bench consisted of:

Cedi Osman - 16 pts

Kevin Love - 5 pts, 7 reb

Dean Wade - 12 pts

Robin Lopez - 6 pts

Raul Neto - 4 pts

The second game in a back-to-back and headed in overtime, you might expect to see the Cavs start to get a little sloppy and let the game get away from them. But even with this they ran the floor and kept the defense up.

Jarrett Allen was all over the play on both ends of the floor in OT!

It still felt like there was a little something missing even with everything great we saw from the Cavs tonight. That something would be Daris Garland who is still on the sidelines with that nasty eye injury he suffered back in the season opener in Toronto.

From everything we've heard coach J.B. Bickerstaff said, it sounds like it shouldn't be too long until we see Garland back on the floor. However, until he is we won't see the full capabilities that this Cavs team has to offer.

