Live Updates And Highlights: Cavs Vs. Wizards

Cleveland takes on Washington D.C. for the Cavs home opener.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Happy home opener!

After spending a few days on the road to open the season, the Cavs finally get to play in front of their home crowd at Rocket Morgage Field House

Follow along here for updates and highlights throughout the game. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order. Make sure to refresh your browser.

7:00 PM - Starting Lineups

Cavs Starters

  1. Donovan Mitchell G
  2. Isaac Okoro G
  3. Caris LeVert F
  4. Evan Mobley F
  5. Jarrett Allen C

Wizards Starters

  1. Monte Morris G
  2. Bradley Beal G
  3. Dani Avdija F
  4. Kyle Kuzma F
  5. Kristaps Porzingis

-----

-----

