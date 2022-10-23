Live Updates And Highlights: Cavs Vs. Wizards
Happy home opener!
After spending a few days on the road to open the season, the Cavs finally get to play in front of their home crowd at Rocket Morgage Field House
Follow along here for updates and highlights throughout the game. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order. Make sure to refresh your browser.
7:00 PM - Starting Lineups
Cavs Starters
- Donovan Mitchell G
- Isaac Okoro G
- Caris LeVert F
- Evan Mobley F
- Jarrett Allen C
Wizards Starters
- Monte Morris G
- Bradley Beal G
- Dani Avdija F
- Kyle Kuzma F
- Kristaps Porzingis
-----
-----
