Don't Look Now, But The Cavaliers Have Become One Of The NBA's Best 3-Point Shooting Teams

The samples size is admittedly very early, but through two games of the 2022-23 NBA season the Cleveland Cavaliers have been scorching from beyond the arc.

The Cavs are shooting 47-percent from 3-point range this season and have four players who have made more than 40-percent of their 3-pointers this season.

Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Donovan Mitchell are all shooting better than 40-percent this season.

Love and Osman have been to key contributors off the bench for the Cavs through two games and have buoyed the offense with their shooting.

Osman connected on 5-of-9 (55.5 percent) triples this year coming into Sunday night's home opener against the Washington Wizards. He canned his first two from beyond the arc in the 1st quarter Sunday evening to key a Cavs rally.

Love meanwhile has always had a consistent stroke from deep and went 5-for-6 from 3-point range, accounting for all of his 15 points in the Cavs 128-96 win over the Bulls on Friday night. He knocked down his first five 3s in the Wine and Gold's first win of the season.

Caris LeVert has connected on 5-of-8 triples this season, good for a team leading 62.5 percent. Love has hit 6-of-10 and Mitchell has splashed 6-of-14 from downtown.

Coming into Sunday night, the Cavs lead the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage. Surely things will cool down for the Wine and Gold, but for a team looking to stretch defenses with perimeter shooting, the numbers are great to see for Cavs fans.

Last season the Cavs shot 35-percent from 3-point land, good for 16th in the NBA.

-----

You may also like:

The Cavs' Junkyard Dog Chain Is Back And Robin Lopez Is The First To Earn It

WATCH: Isaac Okoro And Evan Mobley Throw Down Huge Dunks For The Cavs

Five Thoughts On The Cavs 128-96 Win Over The Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell Is Doing More Than Just Scoring For the Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Doesn't Disappoint In Debut With Cavs

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn