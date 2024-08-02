Cleveland Cavaliers Arena Earns Impressive Ranking Among NBA Peers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have hosted a whole lot of big games in Rocket Mortage FieldHouse (formerly known as Quicken Loans Arena) over the years.
Heck, from 2015 through 2018, there were NBA Finals games played in the building every year courtesy of LeBron James steamrolling through the Eastern Conference.
But beyond the legacy and the significant moments that have taken place at the arena, it is also a highly regarded facility in general.
This week, a graphic was posted on social media that ranked all 90 NBA, NFL and MLB stadiums based on their average reviews on Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor and Facebook.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse came in 30th on the list, and while that may not sound like an incredible ranking, it placed fifth among all NBA arenas.
Only the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers/Clippers (same building) and New York Knicks' facilities were ranked higher than Cleveland's.
As a matter of fact, the city of Cleveland placed two buildings in the top 30 overall, as Progressive Field—where the Guardians play—came in at No. 12.
But then you have Cleveland Browns Stadium, which finished 74th on the list.
Yikes.
As for the Cavaliers, however, fans seem to appreciate the arena. There are 29 arenas in the NBA, so Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse came inside the top 20 percent. That's impressive.
The question is whether or not the Cavs will give Cleveland fans a reason to keep pouring into the building over the years?
There were certainly a couple of rough years after James' departure during the summer of 2018, but the Cavaliers have righted the ship and have made the playoffs two years in a row. They have also extended all of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this offseason.