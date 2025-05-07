Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Fires Shot At Cavaliers Fans
Several sections of fans inside Rocket Arena rained down "overrated" chants on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during his handful of trips to the free throw line in Game 2.
Once Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell heard that hymns echoing through the building, he moved quickly to silence them, motioning to the crowd with both hands to quiet down. Mitchell was right in his attempts to stop them.
As fate would have it, Haliburton wound up punctuating a fierce Pacers comeback with a game-winning three-point shot with only a second to play, making those fans who decided to poke the bear, eat their words as Indiana marched off the floor with a 2-0 series lead.
The shot itself was enough of a statement. After the game, he offered a literal one, too.
"That one was unexpected," the 25-year-old admitted with a laugh. "I didn't know we had beef, but yeah, I guess good for them. That came outta nowhere, but I think now that that label's there, that's what it's gonna be every time we play somewhere. Every time on the road it'll probably follow me until the next poll comes out, and we'll see if I'm No. 1 again. For me I just control what I can, man. Yeah. Overrate that."
The poll he referenced was a recent tally of Haliburton's NBA peers that named him the most overrated player in the league. Prior to the series, Mitchell and other members of the Cavs were quick to refute the poll in an effort to avoid giving the Pacers' star any extra motivation.
It's the same reason Mitchell tried to quiet the chants on Tuesday night. The damage had already been done, though. Haliburton heard them, then promptly silenced them with what is arguably the biggest shot of his career.
Now his Pacers lead the series 2-0, with a chance to sweep the top-seeded Cavaliers in their barn over the weekend. Should the series return to Cleveland, though, it's safe to assume that Cavs fans will keep any "overrated" chants to themselves.