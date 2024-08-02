Cleveland Browns Stadium Near Bottom Of American Stadium Rankings
The Cleveland Browns stadium talks have been a massive talking point around Northeast Ohio in recent times. Should a dome in Brook Park be the answer for the future of this franchise? Would a plan to remain downtown be best for the Browns?
As those conversations continue and the future stadium plans have not yet found a resolution, the current stadium received a really poor rating. BrooksGate posted a graphic on X that combined every NFL, NBA and MLB stadium, arena or ball park into one list of rankings. The way that these rankings were determined was by the average review rating on Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor and Facebook. After all of the reviews were averaged together, Cleveland Browns Stadium ranked at No. 74 overall. This is pretty close to the end of the list with there being only 90 venues total.
The Browns did not have the lowest ranked stadium in the AFC North though. That title went to the home of the Cincinnati Bengals in Paycor Stadium at No. 78. The home of the Browns was the eighth lowest ranked NFL stadium.
As for the top of the NFL, Green Bay's Lambeau Field happened to rank No. 1 overall. Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, was the second-best NFL venue and No. 6 in the full rankings. The other two AFC North franchises fared pretty well as Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, came in at No. 16 and M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens was No. 34.
The rest of Cleveland's big three professional sports venues far surpassed that of the Browns. The Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field ranked No. 12 overall and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ranked No. 30 overall.
Will low rankings like this further escalate a change for where the Cleveland Browns will play their home games in the future? The writing already seems to be on the wall that some sort of change will be made, but what that will be could still take some time to finalize. Perhaps something like this just adds more fuel to the fire in what is already a massive debate.