Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland Training With Bronny James
Here's something you probably didn't think you would see: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland getting in some work with Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James (and former Cavalier Jordan Clarkson).
Garland and Clarkson briefly played together during the former's rookie campaign in 2019-20, as Clarkson began the season in Cleveland but was traded to the Utah Jazz midway through.
James' inclusion in the trio definitely comes out of left field, but based on LeBron's association with the Cavs, I guess Bronny linking up with Garland and a former Cavaliers player is not too strange.
It's certainly a pivotal offseason for Garland, who is coming off of a rather lackluster 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 18 points, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 33.4 minutes per game on 44.6/37.1/83.4 shooting splits.
Garland's numbers then dipped even more in the playoffs, as he logged 15.7 points a night while posting a true-shooting percentage of 52.2 percent.
The 24-year-old's disappointing season led to trade speculation immediately after Cleveland was eliminated from the playoffs, but the Cavs have opted to hold on to the youngster thus far. They even reportedly rebuffed a trade offer from the San Antonio Spurs.
There have been questions about Garland's chemistry with Donovan Mitchell and whether or not the pair can effectively play together long term, but at this juncture, the Cavaliers seem comfortable allowing the duo to ride it out.
It should be noted that Garland registered 21.6 points per game and enjoyed the most efficient season of his career during Mitchell's debut campaign in Cleveland two years ago, so it's not like Garland's numbers fell off a cliff upon Mitchell's arrival.
We'll see if Garland can bounce back next season.