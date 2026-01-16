Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Philadelphia 76ers game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last time out on ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers put on a pretty good beating of the Philadelphia 76ers, moving the Cavs to a 23-19 record. They are currently seventh in the East, leaving them right now at hosting a Play-In game for a playoff spot.

Cleveland is half a game back on the fifth place 76ers who have a 22-17 record.

For this game tonight, you do not want to see the Cavaliers use the same gameplan. It can work, but the big reason for the Cavs win last time out was defense. Jarrett Allen really came in and locked down Joel Embiid in that one.

Tyrese Maxey was also struggling to hit his shots. Tonight he may be able to hit them, if so then you have to sort of adjust the game plan slightly to make sure the defense is communicating well off the pick and roll.

Evan Mobley had a complete performance that he needs to build on against Philadelphia tonight. The NBA All-Star game voting ended yesterday, if he is looking at a spot in the game the performance he had on Wednesday needs to continue.

De’Andre Hunter, who was in trade rumors on Wednesday, shut down all the reports of wanting to move and played well after a rough stretch of games.

On Wednesday in the fourth quarter, point guard Darius Garland did go down with a right foot injury. That is not the one he had surgery on however. He will likely not be playing tonight out of precaution of the injury.

Where to find the 76ers and Cavaliers game tonight?

Channel: ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00p.m.

Injury Report

76ers: Joel Embiid (knee) is probable. Paul George (knee) is probable. Dominick Barlow is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Dean Wade (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Craig Porter Jr.

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

76ers

Tyrese Maxey

VJ Edgecombe

Paul George

Jabari Walker

Joel Embiid

76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Philadelphia by 2.5

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: Mitchell to score over 35 +200. Maxey over 30 +154.

Cavaliers 127, 76ers 119: This one could end up being another big Donovan Mitchell night. Without Garland he is going to be handling the ball all game. He is great off the ball and we could see guys like Porter Jr. and Lonzo Ball making the plays for him in Garland's absence.

Another high performance from Evan Mobley and Jarrett is going to be important in getting another big win. This game is incredibly big if they can win to get the team out of the play-in spots.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma City

Wednesday, Jan. 21 @ Charlotte