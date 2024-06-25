Cleveland Cavaliers Should Consider This Sharpshooting Free Agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering an extremely important offseason. After losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they will look to improve the roster.
Donovan Mitchell is expected to be locked up to a long-term extension. Darius Garland is expected to be back and the Cavaliers do not appear interested in trading him. Evan Mobley is a developing player with an extremely high ceiling.
With quite a few of the pieces already in place, Cleveland will be focusing on adding talent.
Keeping that in mind, pursuing veteran pieces might be a great route towards improvement. One intriguing name that could make sense for the Cavaliers is free agent shooting guard Buddy Hield.
Adding shooting is always a smart move for an NBA Finals contender. Hield is one of the best three-point threats in the entire league.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Hield played for both the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. He ended up averaging 12.1 points per game to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Throughout his entire career, Hield has knocked down 1,924 three-point attempts, shooting at a 40 percent clip. Hield could provide Cleveland with an upgrade in shooting and also provide them another bench scoring threat.
Hield would also be a great complimentary piece playing alongside Mitchell. He would help stretch the floor and would give Mitchell another kickout threat off of creation.
Plenty of teams around the NBA will have interest in signing Hield, but he'll be wanting to play for a contender. He'll certainly want a consistent role, but competing for a championship is his ultimate goal.
Depending on what kind of price tag Hield will be looking for, the Cavaliers make a lot of sense.
New head coach Kenny Atkinson likes to run a fast-tempo offense. Hield thrived in that kind of offense with the Pacers. Getting up the floor and shooting threes would be a skill that Cleveland needs under Atkinson.
Expect to see the Cavaliers connected to a lot of different free agent options. Hield has not been officially connected to Cleveland yet, but he would be the kind of player the team needs to target.
Keep an eye on Hield as free agency gets underway. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cavaliers show some interest.