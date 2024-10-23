Realistic Expectations For Cleveland Cavaliers During 2024-25 Season
All of the talk, all of the speculation, all of the unknowns will start to be answered on Wednesday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers open up the 2024-25 season against the Toronto Raptors.
We already have a pretty good idea of who this team is given that the roster is almost identical to the last two years. However, the game plan and execution will likely be under the new head coach, Kenny Atkinson.
Let's take a look at a few realistic expectations for the W4ine and Gold during
Fast Pace Offense For Cavaliers
The Cavs have been a bottom-10 team in pace of play each of the last four seasons. They were even dead last during the 2022-23 season, Donovan Mitchell's first year in Cleveland.
J.B. Bickerstaff's main focus was on the defensive end of the court, and they succeeded at being one of the best defensive teams under his tenure. However, it became clear that an offensive-minded approach would help this iteration of the Cavs deep into the playoffs.
Atkinson's Brooklyn Nets teams always played upbeat and with plenty of pace. Then Cleveland's new head coach spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr, who have a reputation for being a creative team on offense.
We've already seen this a little bit in the preseason, but this Cavs team will be getting up and down the floor much more this year than in the past.
Cavaliers A Top Six Seed In Eastern Conference
Cleveland was the fourth seed heading into the 2022-23 season and earned that same position yet against in 2023-24. However, the difference between these two years was that the Cavs climbed up to the two-seed until injuries derailed the end of their season.
The Cavaliers brought back an essentially identical roster as the last season, with a few substitutes here and there. Yes, other teams in the Eastern Conference added more pieces, but something has to be said for parody when it can sometimes take starts playing for the first time to figure it all out.
Once all 82 games are played, the Cavs will very likely be at least a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. If not higher.
Another All-Star Year From Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell was putting up career numbers before he suffered several injuries following the All-Star Break. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points per game, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Mitchell is heading into the season fully healthy and is happy there won't be any extra talk about his future. All of this could set up another All-Star season and maybe more.