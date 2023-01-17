This Is What Fueled The Cavs In Their Win Over The Pelicans

The Cavs returned home from a five-game road trip and the Pelicans were on the final game of one of their own when the two teams met up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland was able to return home with a 113-103 victory over New Orleans in a game that probably shouldn't have been as close as it was.

The Cavs were outscored by New Orleans in two of the three quarters and tied them in one. Then in the fourth Cleveland went on a huge run to outscore the Pelicans by 13 points to clinch the win.

The Pelicans were without their two best players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. This left CJ McCollum to do most of the scoring and only had four points at halftime and finished with 25 points.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell did not start with a great shooting night. In the first half they combined to shoot 5/15 from the field with 15 points in the first half.

Garland then picked it up in the second half and was one of the big reasons that the Cavs came away with a win. He scored 25 points in the second half with 14 of them coming in the fourth quarter alone.

Jarrett Allen also had a great game. He finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Allen has looked much more aggressive lately and that continued today even as he was being guarded by two physical bigs in Larry Nance Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas at different points of the game.

The Cavs home stand isn't a long one. They'll head back on the road for a quick one-game road trip to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies at 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday night.

