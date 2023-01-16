The Cavs Road Record Isn't As Bad As You Think

The Cavs are heading home after a five-city road trip that took them all across the country. They ended the trip with two wins and three losses. The wins came against the Suns and Trail Blazers, while they had losses to the Nuggets, Jazz, and Timberwolves.

One knock on Cleveland all season has been that they can't win on the road. It certainly has been an area that they've struggled in. They went through a stretch in November where they lost six of eight games away from Rocket Mortgage FeildHouse.

After this last road trip, the Cavs now have a 9-13 record in away games. Now, anytime that you have a record that is below .500 in anything there is definitely room for improvement. However, this road record is not bad compared to the rest of the NBA.

There are only a handful of teams in the league that are over .500 on the road. Those teams are the Celtics, Nets, Knicks, Grizzlies, and Nuggets. Then there are only three teams who are at .500.

With that in mind, Cleveland 9-13 is on par with the rest of the NBA. Also, if it wasn't for their losing stretch in November they would be in a much better position.

Again, it's never good to not have a winning record. But comparing the Cavs' road record to the rest of the NBA shows that they're still in a decent spot in this area. It is frustrating that some of the games they've lost on the road have been very winnable.

There are also plenty of seasons left for Cleveland to improve their record by the time the playoffs come around.

