Donovan Mitchell Doesn't Disappoint In Debut With Cavs

The 2022-2023 NBA season is officially upon us!

They headed North of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors for the first game of the season. It was a hard fought battle throughout the entire game, but Cleveland would end up falling to Toronto 105-108.

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell as he played in his first official game as a member of the Cavs organization. Let me tell you, his debut was nothing short of fabulous!

He ended the night with 31 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, on shot 57.1 percent FG%.

It's no secret that Mitchell knows how to score. He averaged 25.9 points last season as he led that stat category for the Jazz. But the one area that is such an encouraging sign with how he is gelling with this Cleveland team is the number of assists that he put up.

Putting up 9 assists in game one with a new team is a great sign of what's to come for everyone. He clearly already has chemistry with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Caris LeVert and that can only get better with time.

However, fans will have to wait to see Mitchell and Darius Garland share the floor in the clutch. Garland exited the game in the first half after getting poked in the eye by Gary Trent Jr. He was assisted as he walked gingerly to the locker room.

Hopefully, we'll get to see these two share the floor again soon.

