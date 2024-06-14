Donovan Mitchell Expected To Sign Extension With Cavaliers, Per Report
The one question that everyone in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization and in the NBA world is patiently waiting for the answer to is whether or not Donovan Mitchell will sign the four-year, $208.5 million super-max extension that he’s eligible for this offseason.
We’re getting a little more clarity on the situation as his window for re-signing gets closer.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that there’s a league-wide expectation growing that Mitchell will ultimately sign the extension with the Cavaliers at some point this summer.
“Despite a wealth of interest in both Garland and Allen on the trade market, Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time, sources said, while a league-wide expectation only grows that Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the club that acquired him from Utah back in September 2022.”
Mitchell is coming off another spectacular season with the Cavs. He averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
However, Mitchell has made it clear that at this point in his career, he’s not looking for individual accolades. The five-time All-Star is looking to reach conference finals and finals while in the prime of his career.
If the Cavs do re-sign Mitchell, their offseason can’t stop there. They need to continue to upgrade the roster to get past the second round of the playoffs next season.