Cleveland Cavaliers get disastrous midseason grade, but there is hope

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 24-20 through their first 44 games of the season. That's already more losses than the team had all of last year.

The biggest reason behind the team's disappointment has been injuries. ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton graded all 30 teams at the midway point of the season and gave the Cavs a "D-plus" for their efforts.

"It's hard to believe now that only Oklahoma City had a higher preseason total than the Cavaliers' 56.5 wins. We knew Cleveland would be without starting point guard Darius Garland to open the season and starting wing Max Strus for an extended period, but Garland's play has been affected since he returned from toe surgery. The Cavaliers have played just 11 games with their starters besides Strus healthy, going 7-4," Pelton wrote.

"Cleveland should have a better record in the second half, but must battle to get home-court advantage in the first round after finishing atop the East last season."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavaliers failing to make the grade

The only teams with worse grades than the Cavs are the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Milwaukee Bucks, all of whom are at a D or D-.

The Cavs knew it would be hard to match their 64-win total from a year ago. But that job has been made especially difficult because of the lack of health on the roster. Without all of the pieces, the Cavs are simply not whole, and that is becoming an issue, especially when there is a wide-open Eastern Conference.

However, that is the beauty of where the Cavs currently are. The Indiana Pacers at this point in the year last season were 20-25, and yet they made it all the way to the NBA Finals and were one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

It is far from over for the Cavs, and there is still plenty of season left. The East does not have a for sure contender, so the Cavs could find a way to wiggle their way into a deep playoff run.

After a 32-point loss to the Thunder on MLK Day, the Cavs will get a chance to bounce back on the road against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center in the Queen City. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.