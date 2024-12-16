Formula For A Cavaliers Victory vs. Brooklyn Nets
Next up for the Cleveland Cavaliers on their schedule is the Brooklyn Nets.
The two teams are on opposite sides of the Eastern Conference standings, but you can never underestimate any team in the NBA.
Here's the Cavaliers' formula for a victory over the Nets.
Fast Start For The Cavaliers
The Cavaliers must get out to a fast start against the Nets.
Brooklyn's opponents average 29.3 points in the first quarter, nearly the most in the NBA. The Nets' opponents' field goal percentage of 52.9 in the first 12 minutes of a game ranks them among the worst in the league.
This shouldn't be a tough task forthe Wine and Gold, who average 32.5 points and 53.2 points in the first quarter. However, it should still be a point of emphasis against the Nets.
A nice scoring cushion after the first 12 minutes will give the Cavaliers more options later in the game.
Get Shooting Back On Track
While the Cavaliers historically shoot the ball well in the first quarter of games, they're fresh off their worst shooting performance of the season.
Coming off a four-day break, Cleveland shot just 39 percent from the floor and 30 percent from behind the arc against the Washington Wizards.
It doesn't matter who their opponent is; the Cavaliers can't get into a habit of shooting like this consistently. The game against the Nets is a perfect opportunity to get back on track.
Jarrett Allen Must Step Up
As of Monday morning, it's still unclear if Mobley will play against the Nets with his ankle injury. Even if he gives it a go, it's reasonable to think that he may suffer the effects of not playing for over a week.
This is where Jarrett Allen comes in. Brooklyn's best player available is Cam Johnson, and JA could have the task of guarding him.
Johnson presents a dual threat with his outside shot and ability to drive to the rim. Allen can defend him, but it won't be easy.