Early Injury Report For Cavaliers Matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed a nice break in the schedule over the last week.
They've only played one game over the last seven days, which has provided time for the team to rest up after a grueling start to the season. This time off has also been critical for at least one of Cleveland's injured players.
Evan Mobley - Probable
Evan Mobley is currently listed as probable for Monday's game.
He suffered an ankle injury last Sunday, which forced Mobley to miss Cleveland's Friday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. An encouraging sign was that he was questionable leading up to the game before being ruled out.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst initially reported that Mobley's injury wasn't too serious, but the Cavaliers could be extremely cautious with his return.
Losing Mobley in the long term would have been devastating for the team. He's starting to get MVP consideration and has arguably been Cleveland's most important player this season.
While anything can happen between Sunday evening and Monday, it does look like Mobley will be back on the floor against the Nets.
Max Strus - Out
Reports surfaced last week that Max Strus would make his long-awaited season debut against the Hornets after missing the first quarter of the season with an ankle sprain.
That did not end up happening, and Strus will remain out against the Nets as well.
Strus appeared in 70 games for the Cavaliers last season. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.
Jaylon Tyson - Out
Jaylon Tyson will be sidelined on Monday night as he deals with an illness.
Craig Porter Jr. - Probable
Backup point guard, Craig Porter Jr. is questionable to play against the Nets as he works through an ankle sprain.