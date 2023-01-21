Injury Report For Cavs-Bucks, Both Mitchell And Antetokounmpo Remain Out

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to face off on Saturday night. However, each team will be without its best players when the game tips off.

Donovan Mitchell will remain OUT for the Cavs. He suffered a groin strain last Monday against the Pelicans and hasn't played since then. Dylan Windler will also remain OUT as he's yet to make his season debut.

There is some good news on the injury front. Dean Wade is listed as PROBABLE and reports say he is likely to play. Ricky Rubio sat out on Friday night as part of his ACL rehab. It's wise they're arent having Rubio play in back-to-backs this soon after his return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be OUT for the Milwaukee Bucks as he is dealing with left knee soreness. Khris Middleton will also be OUT for Milwaukee as they'll be down two of their All-Stars.

Fans may look at this as an opportunity for Cleveland to come away with an easy win with Milwaukee being down their best players. However, fans may also have thought the same thing on Friday when the Warriors rested four of their starters.

That game ended up being the worst loss of the season for the Cavs.

They'll have an opportunity to make up for that loss on Saturday.

