Backboard and basket from The Shot game up for auction

The basket and backboard on which The Shot was made can now be yours if you so wish and are willing to ante up.

Oh, and you can also get a framed ticket to the 1990 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls in which Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points.

Both items have been put up for auction by Heritage Auctions, with bids being taken until Sunday, May 24 -- or one week after the final episodes of ESPN's wildly popular "The Last Dance."

For the uninformed, The Shot refers to Jordan's buzzer-beater to lift the Bull to a deciding-game victory over the Cavs in the first-round of the 1989 playoffs.

The game took place at the old Richfield Coliseum, right in front of Cavs fans, and ended a season in which the Cavs defeated the Bulls in all six of their regular-season matchups.

In other words, you can relive this stunner over and over again simply by winning the auction. But you'd better have at least $5,551 -- and probably a lot more by the time the auction ends.

That's how much the backboard/basket was going for at this writing.

Meanwhile, the bid on the ticket from the 1990 game, also at the Coliseum, was $1,550. I actually attended that game, knew it was an amazing performance, and never even considered saving the ticket stub. So, there's that.

But now both items can be yours, or at least one, as the NBA continues to celebrate arguably the greatest player of all time and its history overall. All you need is to have a burning desire to relive it all, and it wouldn't hurt if you have some deep pockets, too.

