NBA Insider Reveals Why Cavaliers Need to Trade for LeBron James
Despite reports indicating that the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't interested in a reunion with LeBron James, NBA insider Tom Haberstroh thinks Cleveland should shift their focus. Because based on the Cavaliers' recent postseason track record, Cleveland still needs someone to push them past their current limits.
"The Core Four has been pretty disappointing in the postseason [the] last two years," Haberstroh said. "Some of that just performance based, just not meeting expectations, but also injuries. You can't tell one story without the other.
"I think that Cleveland certainly wants to win a championship without LeBron. It would be an amazing story [to] go from the number one seed last season, kind of putting everything together this upcoming season and win the big one. But they seem very far away from that, given how the Indiana series went and how the previous season went."
So in Haberstroh's eyes, that requires the Cavaliers reuniting with James, even if Cleveland isn't completely gung ho on it since it results in the end goal: winning an NBA title.
"He's Lebron James," Haberstroh said blunetly. "He might be the greatest player of all time. So put your personal grievances aside or personal biases aside and the the chip on your shoulder that [says] you want to do this without LeBron,
"The two other teams that won a championship with him, they they [probably]felt the same way. Kobe Bryant is, is a God in Laker Land, and they decided the Lakers did, let's bring in LeBron. I think [we saw] the same thing in Miami with Dwayne Wade, [too]. They all put their egos aside, and they said, 'If we have a chance to bring in LeBron James and be the face of the franchise, so be it.'
"So I think all these teams that have been able to play with LeBron over the last 20 years, I think they all face a similar choice, and we all know how it ended in championship."