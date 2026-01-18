Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland sidelined again after new injury

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland cannot catch a break.

Garland, 25, had been dealing with pain management as he returned from the left toe injury that sidelined him in Cleveland’s postseason series against the Indiana Pacers last season.

He’s only played in 26 games and has dealt with plenty of setbacks on that left toe. Now, he’s injured again.

According to a statement released by the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, Garland injured his big toe on his right foot in the team’s latest victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This is a separate injury from the one that Garland has been struggling with all season.

“Further evaluation and imaging at the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine on Saturday revealed a Grade 1 right great toe sprain,” the statement reads. “Garland will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.”

The statement said that Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers have suffered too many injuries

It feels like as soon as the Cavaliers find a bit of momentum, another injury strikes.

The team has been without Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for extended periods of time throughout the first half of the season. The Cavaliers are also waiting on Max Strus to make his debut after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot this offseason.

Heath has eluded the Cavaliers this season, as has consistent success on the court.

The Cavaliers are playing better basketball lately. Their 24-19 record is good for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, a much better spot than where they have been over the last few months. In a season with legitimate title expectations, the Cavaliers will hope to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

When Garland plays, he’s impacting everything for the Cavaliers. The seventh year guard is averaging 18 points per game and just under seven assists per night.

Without him, head coach Kenny Atkinson will continue to lean on depth pieces including Craig Porter Jr., who has been a bright spot off of the bench this season. The Cavaliers will also need to get more out of Lonzo Ball, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls this offseason in a trade for Isaac Okoro.

Ball has struggled to fit in with the Cavaliers, but another Garland absence will open up more opportunities for him.

The Cavaliers will be tested in their upcoming matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

But the schedule softens a bit from there.

While the team waits for Garland to return from injury, the Cavaliers will face the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic. As one of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers should be able to hold their own without their talented guard available again.