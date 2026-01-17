Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson Stumps for NFL Prospect Brother After Huge Night vs. 76ers
The Tyson family of Plano, Texas is severely overrepresented on Sports Reference.
Berron, the oldest athletic Tyson brother, played football for South Alabama in the mid-2010s. Jaylon, possibly the best known of the three, is in year two with the Cavaliers. And Jordyn, the youngest, is a near-lock for the NFL draft’s first round after a strong career at Arizona State.
This creates opportunities for Tyson family cross-promotion, and Friday marked the perfect introduction. Jaylon burned the 76ers for 39 points in a thrilling 117–115 Cleveland victory, and proceeded to shout-out Jordyn after giving out the winning assist to star forward Evan Mobley.
“He’s going top five,” Jaylon told ESPN after the game. “I believe he’s wide receiver one.”
The network prompted Jaylon to acknowledge Jordyn by mentioning that ESPN’s Mel Kiper is mocking the ex-Sun Devil in the top-10. Jordyn registered 711 receiving yards this season after posting 1,101 in Arizona State’s breakthrough 2024 campaign.
If they want to create the ultimate Tyson singularity, the Browns pick No. 6 and are eternally in need of wide receivers.
