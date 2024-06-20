This Western Conference Team Would Love To Trade For Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is one of the biggest names involved in trade speculation heading into the NBA offseason, although it's looking more and more like the Cavaliers are going to sign him to a contract extension.
That doesn't mean other teams won't try to swing a trade for him, though.
Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports that the Houston Rockets "would love" to acquire Mitchell and would be willing to part with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft to do it.
Iko qualifies his statement by saying that Mitchell is "likely to sign an extension to stay in Cleveland" and that while the Rockets have floated offers to other clubs, "there just isn’t a lot of activity or movement on the star market."
You have to figure that Houston at least placed a call to the Cavs to inquire about Mitchell, but it was likely rebuffed.
The NBA Draft begins next Wednesday, so if there is any chance of the Cavaliers parting ways with Mitchell, you will probably hear those rumors pick up steam over the next week.
However, it doesn't seem like Cleveland has any interest in moving Mitchell, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million extension with the Cavs this summer and is expected to do so.
The Rockets' interest in Mitchell certainly makes sense, as they are an ascending squad teeming with young that was able to win 41 games this season. If any team could put together an enticing package for Mitchell, it's Houston, but again, the Cavaliers seem content to retain the five-time All-Star.
Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits in what was his second season in Cleveland this year.
The Cavs went 48-34 and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.