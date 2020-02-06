Trade Deadline Comes and Goes, With Thompson and Love Still on Cavs

CLEVELAND -- Despite many rumblings and conversations, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love remained members of the Cavaliers following Thursday's trade deadline.

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman did add a member of the frontcourt, finalizing a deal for Detroit center Andre Drummond, the league's leading rebounder. The Cavs are sending center John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and two second-round picks back to the Pistons.

What the plan is for Drummond, Love, Thompson and the Cavaliers from here is anyone's guess.

Drummond has a player option on his contract for $28.75 million at the end of the season. He is widely expected to exercise that option.

Love is still signed for three years and $90 million. The Cavs may again try to move him this summer -- but let's face it, a lot can happen between now and then.

The biggest mystery remains Thompson, whose contract expires in July. The Cavs can spend the rest of the season trying to negotiate an extension. They can try to buy out his deal. They can make him available in a sign-and-trade.

Neither the Cavaliers nor agent Rich Paul responded to requests for comment from SI.com.

What the Cavs do not want to do is lose him for nothing -- though that would be the case in a buyout. Still, it does not appear to be the route Thompson and agent Rich Paul will want to go.

But at least one former player is hoping Thompson will accept a contract buyout and sign with a contender.

"Tristan! you are the one player that can put the Celtics over the top," former Boston star Paul Pierce said on the ESPN show The Jump.

Now, perhaps Thompson and the Cavs will come to an agreement before the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how Thompson feels about the Drummond trade, how Cavs coach John Beilein will use them if Thompson remains.

For now, the only question the Cavs seemed to have answered is, yes, they have agreed to a trade.

What happens next? It may take a few more days, weeks or months before we know for certain.