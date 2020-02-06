AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Trade Deadline Comes and Goes, With Thompson and Love Still on Cavs

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Despite many rumblings and conversations, Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love remained members of the Cavaliers following Thursday's trade deadline.

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman did add a member of the frontcourt, finalizing a deal for Detroit center Andre Drummond, the league's leading rebounder. The Cavs are sending center John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and two second-round picks back to the Pistons.

What the plan is for Drummond, Love, Thompson and the Cavaliers from here is anyone's guess. 

Drummond has a player option on his contract for $28.75 million at the end of the season. He is widely expected to exercise that option.

Love is still signed for three years and $90 million. The Cavs may again try to move him this summer -- but let's face it, a lot can happen between now and then.

The biggest mystery remains Thompson, whose contract expires in July. The Cavs can spend the rest of the season trying to negotiate an extension. They can try to buy out his deal. They can make him available in a sign-and-trade.

Neither the Cavaliers nor agent Rich Paul responded to requests for comment from SI.com.

What the Cavs do not want to do is lose him for nothing -- though that would be the case in a buyout. Still, it does not appear to be the route Thompson and agent Rich Paul will want to go.

But at least one former player is hoping Thompson will accept a contract buyout and sign with a contender.

"Tristan! you are the one player that can put the Celtics over the top," former Boston star Paul Pierce said on the ESPN show The Jump.

Now, perhaps Thompson and the Cavs will come to an agreement before the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how Thompson feels about the Drummond trade, how Cavs coach John Beilein will use them if Thompson remains.

For now, the only question the Cavs seemed to have answered is, yes, they have agreed to a trade. 

What happens next? It may take a few more days, weeks or months before we know for certain.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

by

Uglyguy

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

by

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

by

izen

Lakers To Work Out Former Cavaliers Guard Smith

Former LeBron James teammate in Cleveland expected to get a shot in LA.

Sam Amico

Rockets Trading Bell To Grizzlies For Caboclo

Houston may still be seeking another big man ahead of trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Talk To Rockets About Thompson Ahead of Deadline

Houston in seek of center, but no deal is close, according to a report.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Tristan, Beilein and State of Cavs at Trade Deadline

Tristan Thompson may have played his final game for the Cavaliers. That and much more in the latest podcast.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Cavaliers fight but can't finish vs. Thunder on final night before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

Mavericks reportedly among those interested, as Wolves continue to aim for Warriors' Russell.

Sam Amico

Sixers Acquire Burks, Robinson from Warriors for Draft Picks

Philadelphia lands needed perimeter shooters in exchange for three second-rounders.

Sam Amico