Former Celtic Grant Williams Opens Up About Not Getting Tribute Video
After Marcus Smart appropriately got his multi-minute tribute video in February when he was back at TD Garden when his Memphis Grizzlies visited Boston for the only time all season. Nearly a decade with the team, and the founder of the era and culture with Brad Stevens, back when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce exited. So many lovable and iconic memories that took the forefront of embodiment of the franchise’s representation that shined on the biggest stages.
The entire community and all of Celtic nation knew the team’s former Heart and Soul would get his deserved flowers, especially after the shock the shift came with.
That night in February brought a few questions to life. A couple of Celtics from last season were still awaiting their returns to Causeway Street to close out the regular season.
Two beloved figures within the Celtics organization for the last number of years, Robert Williams and Grant Williams, aka Timelord and Batman. Also, good friends from the last year in last season’s Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and shining prospect Dalano Banton.
When those two ball-handlers returned along with Rob Williams when Boston hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of April, there was question as to why Timelord received the same welcome back honors as Boston’s two brief former guards that both failed to reach a combined total of two calendar seasons as Celtics. The three of them were given a brief welcome back cheer on the jumbotron coming out of an early timeout, with Williams clearly getting the much louder applause.
During that Celtics’ matchup with the Trail Blazers, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported how Rob Williams asked Celtics’ officials not to give him a tribute video. Possibly, in respect for his two other teammates who were also in Boston.
As the Charlotte Hornets came to town wrapping up the Celtics regular season schedule, Grant Williams received nearly the same message, with just a quick welcome back and thank you on the jumbotron with the camera panning to him from the bench.
Grant Williams, recently hopping on the Cedric Maxwell Podcast of Celtics CLNS Media, shared his thoughts on the way his former team welcomed him back that night.
“I always try to play devil’s advocate or look from the other side, but I think it’s because when Rob told them he wanted just the salute, like thank you and stuff like that, they just did it,” Williams said. “Because they gave Smart the video, and I gotta respect it. You know, Smart was there eight years and was a true, huge impact on the city and organization and everything else. As much as I was involved in the community and love Boston and the organization, you know, I think they were just trying to be consistent with what they had done prior.”
Williams, a big part of Boston’s defensive prowess over the last four years and a hero in the Celtics’ 2022 Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks en route to their Finals appearance, was honest about being a little disappointed with the welcome back he received.
“Was I a little bit disappointed? Yeah,” added Williams. “Just because I feel like there were some great years in those four years that I was there. I was a kid that got drafted there and I was a kid that grew up there.”
