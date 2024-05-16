Details of Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Revealed
On Wednesday night at TD Garden, a career night from Al Horford, which will leave an indelible impression in the minds and memories of Celtics fans, propelled Boston back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The hosts' 113-98 Game 5 win over the Cavaliers punched their ticket to the NBA's final four for the third straight season and the sixth time in eight years.
Now, they wait to see who will join them there between the Knicks and Pacers.
New York's decisive 121-91 win at Madison Square Garden sends that series back to Indiana with the visitors for Friday night's Game 6 on the verge of squaring off with the Celtics with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
If the Knicks prevail on Friday and the Nuggets eliminate the Timberwolves on Thursday, then the Eastern Conference Finals will start at TD Garden on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
If either of those series requires a seventh game, then the Eastern Conference Finals will begin on Tuesday night in Boston at 8:00 EST.
Here's what the Eastern Conference Finals schedule will look like, accounting for the variations of how the Knicks-Pacers and Nuggets-Timberwolves series might conclude.
