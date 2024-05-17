Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Finalized
As the Celtics wait to see whether they'll face the Knicks or the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, they now have clarity about their schedule for the next round.
A defensive masterpiece by the Timberwolves, who won Game 6 of their semifinal series against the Nuggets 115-70, means Boston won't return to the TD Garden parquet until Tuesday, May 21.
Had the defending champions eliminated Minnesota on Thursday, and New York followed suit in Indiana on Friday, the Eastern Conference Finals would've started on Sunday.
Instead, the outcome of Game 6 between the Pacers and Knicks no longer has any bearing on when the Celtics play next.
The details for the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule, accounting for how the series between Indiana and New York and Denver and Minnesota unfold, were already known.
Here's a look at the rest of Boston's schedule as it aims to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.
