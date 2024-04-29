Jayson Tatum Shares His Perspective on Celtics' Identity: 'That's a Test for Us'
The Boston Celtics were able to take a 2-1 lead over the Miami Heat, winning Game 3 on the road and answering their loss at home, where the Heat took Boston out of their game.
Boston began making their statement early, setting the tone where they do best: Grit on the defensive end. It was clearly the emphasis shown at practice after Miami hit 23 threes in Game 2. The Heat put up just 12 points in the opening quarter and just under 40 for the first half.
After making just one field goal the last game, Kristaps Porzingis answered the call. The Celtics center had been voicing how he had reviewed his play and made adjustments for the Heat’s physicality from what may have been his worst outing in green. He overcame that last performance getting off to a quick start early, and finishing with 18 points on 5-9 from the field as a plus-12.
Another spot where Boston's answer to adversity shined was that they were able to win by 20 on the road while not doing what makes them sound in shooting the three great. The Celtics shot 11-37 from distance (29.7%). They also won the rebounding battle by seven, highlighted by offensive put-back efforts from Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Porzingis was a menace underneath as he usually is at his best, blocking the shots of Bam Adebayo and others.
Led by that tough Celtics’ defense, Jayson Tatum discussed the Celtics playing at the level of what the team wants their identity to be.
"Everybody knows how talented we are – can we be the tougher, harder playing team?” Tatum said. “Combined that with our talent, it’s going to be hard to beat us. Can we start off every game, essentially punching first, and not reacting. That’s a test for us that we have to get up for every single game.”
The Celtics look to win both in Miami, and take a 3-1 lead over the Heat on Monday night.
Further Reading
Shift in Mindset Fueled Payton Pritchard in Game 3 Win vs. Heat
'Burned Inside': Kristaps Porzingis Bounces Back from 'Worst Game as a Celtic'
Celtics Right the Wrongs of Game 2 to Take 2-1 Lead Over Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Details How Heat Disrupted Him in Game 2: 'I'll Make Sure I'm Better'
Heat's Historic Shooting Leaves Celtics Contemplating: 'We Gotta Respond'
Heat Outmuscle and Outshoot Celtics, Sending Series to Miami Tied at 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat