Jayson Tatum Leads Bounce Back by Celtics to Take 2-1 Lead Over Cavs
Perplexing losses, like the Celtics' 118-94 defeat in Game 2 against the Cavaliers, appear baked into this team's DNA. But so is the ability to consistently bounce back.
And just like after Boston dropped Game 2 at home against the Heat, then went to Miami and delivered a haymaker in the following matchup, the visitors handled business in their 106-93 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday.
At the center of that was Jayson Tatum's shaking off his shooting struggles to deliver 12 points in the first frame en route to putting 33 on the board, matching Donovan Mitchell for the most in the matchup.
The five-time All-Star, who's maintained impressive all-around production even while searching for his rhythm as a shooter, also grabbed 13 rebounds. He was the only player on either side to reach double digits in that category.
Tatum's six assists matched Darius Garland for a game-high, and he swiped a steal and blocked a shot in a stat-sheet-stuffing performance.
He and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points as Boston seized a 2-1 lead in its Eastern Conference Semifinals series vs. Cleveland. The latter generated 28 points, thriving in transition and knocking down critical shots in a 4/4 fourth-quarter effort to help close out Saturday's Game 3 victory.
The visitors also got one of Jrue Holiday's best performances as a Celtic. He registered 16 points, his most since March, eight rebounds, and five assists, the second most on Boston and third most in the contest.
Mitchell finally got the help he was looking for all night in the final frame, with Caris LeVert contributing eight points, Darius Garland manufacturing seven after staying quiet most of the game, and Evan Mobley chipping in six.
However, it was too late and still only amounted to a 24-point period, as the Celtics limited Mitchell to three points on 1/4 shooting. For most of the night, it was the opposite. The star guard torched every defender and coverage in front of him but received minimal help offensively from his supporting cast.
Now for a deep dive into a balanced, well-crafted counterstrike from the Celtics, who found the right adjustments, played with and maintained the needed level of focus, energy, and physicality, and saw water find its level as their leading scorer returned to form in a bounce-back victory in Cleveland.
1. In a welcome sight for Celtics fans, Jayson Tatum, who's trying to shake off shooting 40.7% from the field, including converting on only 1.6 of his 5.9 (26.8%) attempts from beyond the arc, both playoff career lows, put 12 points on the board in the first quarter of Game 3.
The five-time All-Star stepped into and swished his first shot, a three off the dribble, scored several times at the rim, and buried a triple off a feed from Jrue Holiday.
2. At the other end of the floor, Boston could've done a better job protecting the perimeter, with 12 of the Cavaliers' first 20 attempts coming from behind the arc and the hosts capitalizing on five (41.7%).
However, Boston forced six turnovers, parlaying them into as many points, which played a pivotal role in taking a 30-28 edge into the second quarter.
3. Donovan Mitchell, who entered Game 3 averaging 31 points for the series, remained red hot, generating 23 points in the first half, the most in the opening 24 minutes.
The former All-NBA selection did so on 8/12 shooting, including faring 6/8 from three-point range. Mitchell torched every defender and coverage the visitors threw at him in the first two periods.
4. The problem was that his supporting cast didn't provide much help. Darius Garland was invisible, making two of six field goal attempts, putting six points on the board, and earning a minus-12 plus-minus rating.
The Cavaliers shot 38.6% from the floor, including 8/23 (34.8%) from behind the arc. Max Strus and Isaac Okoro combined to go 1/7 on first-half threes.
And while Evan Mobley produced 11 points, his scoring out of pick-and-rolls isn't enough help on its own to sufficiently support Mitchell as he carries Cleveland's offense.
Conversely, three Celtics were in double figures. Tatum entered intermission with 18 points. Jaylen Brown chipped in 13 points, thriving in transition.
Holiday contributed 15 on 6/8 shooting, including knocking down a three after Luke Kornet cleared out two defenders with a screen worthy of a Tommy Point. That also represents the most Holiday's scored since he had 16 against the Jazz on Mar. 12.
Between the hosts' supporting cast struggling and Boston's balanced scoring, the visitors held a 57-48 advantage at the break.
5. The Celtics then threw an early haymaker to open the third quarter, producing the period's first 14 points and stretching their lead to 71-48. That included Tatum muscling his way to a layup through contact, then hitting his bicep as he flexed before heading to the free-throw line, where he completed an old-school three-point play.
There was also a great read by Brown, working on Garland in the low post, spinning, and finding the best available outlet, kicking the ball out to Derrick White for a triple from the opposite wing.
6. While the Cavaliers produced 12 points in the paint and got a spark from Caris LeVert, who came off the bench to deliver seven points in the third frame, Boston held them to 21 points in the 12 minutes after halftime, a critical component in taking an 84-69 lead into the final frame.
7. The visitors paid for slowing the pace in the fourth quarter, inviting a cold streak that Cleveland parlayed into a 6-0 run to get back in the game and bring the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse back to life.
But with Jayson Tatum stepping up in the final stretch, shaking off a 4/12 start to the second half, attacking downhill, fending off contact, and delivering a skip pass off the dribble that led to a Jaylen Brown jumper off one foot as he lept toward the basket.
He followed that up with a difficult turnaround fadeaway from the left baseline, helping the Celtics apply the finishing touches on their 106-93 Game 3 victory to take a 2-1 series lead and put themselves two wins from a third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
8. Game 4 between the Celtics and Cavaliers is on Monday night. That matchup will tip off at 7:00 EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Further Reading
Celtics Discuss 'Unacceptable Performance' in Game 2 Loss to Cavs
Cavaliers Stun Celtics in Series-Evening Route
Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'