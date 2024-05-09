NBA Insider Suggests Celtics' Rival Trades for Jimmy Butler
The Boston Celtics spent the first round of this year's playoffs swiftly avenging last season's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat. It took five games for the former to return the favor for the latter's dashing their championship hopes in the previous campaign, eliminating the Heat on the TD Garden parquet, just as Miami did to them in 2023.
On the heels of a 4-1 series loss Jimmy Butler did not participate in due to an MCL sprain, prominent South Florida sports media member Dan Le Batard, formerly of ESPN and the Miami Herald, declared on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, "The Celtics just ended the Heat as we know them," deeming the defending Eastern Conference champions' championship window with Butler as their best player shut.
Then came a spicy end-of-season press conference from the Heat's team president, Pat Riley, taking umbrage with the six-time All-Star trolling the Celtics during an in-game interview despite being inactive and his lack of availability. Butler appeared in 60 games this year.
The five-time All-NBA selection, who turns 35 in September, is reportedly seeking an extension worth $113 million this summer, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. He has one year left on his contract, plus a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign.
If the relationship between Butler and the Heat has fractured to a significant enough extent for the two to part ways this offseason, David Aldridge of The Athletic suggests the Philadelphia 76ers reunite with the star forward, noting the Sixers ability to create north of $50 million in cap space and their need for an Alpha.
While Miami may find patching up its partnership with Butler is preferential to the offers the Heat receive for him, a future first-round pick aimed at aligning with when Philadelphia's window with Embiid closes could prove more beneficial to their future.
