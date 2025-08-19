Celtics Forward Credited with Rekindling Basketball Interest in Home Country
The Boston Celtics are looking toward Neemias Queta to possibly be their starting center next season. With Kristaps Porzingis in Atlanta and Luke Kornet in San Antonio, they have limited options at that spot.
It will either be Queta or Luka Garza as the starting centers next season. Regardless, both of them are going to see a heavy amount of playing time in the 2025-26 season.
Queta has already made a big impact on the basketball community overseas. In fact, he is getting credit for revamping the game of basketball in his home country.
Celtics center Neemias Queta gets credit for a basketball revival in Portugal
Queta is getting some credit for the increased popularity of the game of basketball in Portugal, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media.
“I think he is responsible for a revamp of Portuguese basketball,” Andre Costa, founder of the Portuguese company Hoopers, told Manning. “He’s making people believe in basketball again, because we never had a Portuguese basketball player in the NBA. He’s the first one. Portugal got back to the European championship, where he’s going to play and we see all these kids believing that they can be there, that they can be part of that history. So he’s transforming the whole thing in Portugal … we see more people on the streets playing, we see more people watching basketball, we see more people coming to gyms like this one.”
Queta hasn't gotten consistent minutes with the Celtics quite yet, but that is going to change next season. That will give him a chance to have even more influence over the Portuguese game.
The Celtics believe that he is good enough to earn the increased minutes he is going to get. He is a good shot blocker and rebounder, but he needs to improve his 3-point shooting.
The Celtics are looking for Neemias Queta to have a big year
Queta is going to have to show that he deserves to be on the court in crunch time, something that Joe Mazzulla has not decided yet. He has to figure out which of the two centers is going to be the better one to close with.
Before training camp even starts, Queta has the upper hand. He's a much better defender than Garza is, but he has to develop a deep shot. Mazzulla's offensive game plan depends on that.
This past season, Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
