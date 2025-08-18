Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum’s Potential Return Comes With Hurdles, Says Former Celtics Champion

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics' entire franchise trajectory was permanently altered when six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the second round of the playoffs this spring.

Now, as the 6-foot-8 Duke product works his way back to health, the team around him is changing.

During a new episode of their "Celtics Talk" podcast, former 2008 champion forward Brian Scalabrine explained to co-host Drew Carter why Tatum's return could be fairly bumpy.

"There's a reason (the NBA season) is 82 games," Scalabrine told Carter. "Just watch a playoff game and watch a preseason game: There's so many levels in between. Getting thrown back into the middle of a race where you're trying to get out of the play-in (tournament) and you're playing these meaningful, high-level games, that is not ideal -- not (just) for your Achilles, but for your body. There needs to be some build-up."

