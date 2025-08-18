Jayson Tatum’s Potential Return Comes With Hurdles, Says Former Celtics Champion
The Boston Celtics' entire franchise trajectory was permanently altered when six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the second round of the playoffs this spring.
Now, as the 6-foot-8 Duke product works his way back to health, the team around him is changing.
During a new episode of their "Celtics Talk" podcast, former 2008 champion forward Brian Scalabrine explained to co-host Drew Carter why Tatum's return could be fairly bumpy.
"There's a reason (the NBA season) is 82 games," Scalabrine told Carter. "Just watch a playoff game and watch a preseason game: There's so many levels in between. Getting thrown back into the middle of a race where you're trying to get out of the play-in (tournament) and you're playing these meaningful, high-level games, that is not ideal -- not (just) for your Achilles, but for your body. There needs to be some build-up."
This story will be updated...