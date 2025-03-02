Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Nuggets? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are getting ready to take on the Denver Nuggets today as they look to get back on track. Boston is coming off a frustrating loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where they blew a massive lead throughout the game.
This team enters this game with Denver after losing two games in a row so they will be trying to right the ship. But they did enter the contest with some injury concerns.
Star forward Jaylen Brown was once again listed on the injury report heading into the game. Brown was listed as questionable for the contest but will play in this game.
Brown is a game-changer for the Celtics and he gives them a legitimate chance to win each time out on the floor. The star can perform well on both ends of the floor so his presence would be massively missed.
The star has been dealing with a nagging injury that saw him miss the team's game earlier this week against the Detroit Pistons. Brown has pushed through the injuries as he knows that he needs to be there for his team down the stretch of the season.
“I’ve had worse but it was decent enough that I couldn’t go in Detroit,” Brown said. “I didn’t feel my best to start the day today, but that’s a part of it. To get ready for later in the season, when you don’t always play your best either, you’ve just gotta come out and do what you’ve gotta do for your team. Tonight I felt like we had enough to win the game. We just came up short.”
Despite the two losses in a row, Boston has still won seven of their last 10 games overall. It has been a strong effort from this team but the last few games have shown a sign of sloppiness from the Celtics.
As they get ready to face off against the Nuggets, Boston will need to bring their A-game. Denver is one of the better teams in the NBA and this could be a potential NBA Finals preview.
Both sides will be looking to make a statement and we should be in for a great game between two good teams.
More Celtics: Colin Cowherd Rips Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Desire to Be Face of the NBA
Kristaps Porzingis Slams Himself and Celtics Following Loss to Pistons
Celtics Could Add Veteran Champion to Bolster Frontcourt Depth
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.