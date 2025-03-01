Celtics Could Add Veteran Champion to Bolster Frontcourt Depth
The Boston Celtics blew a golden opportunity on Friday night. They had an opportunity to make up some ground on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East.
In fact, they had a 25-3 lead in the first quarter in Boston. It looked like it was going to be a game that the Celtics were gong to run away with it.
Instead, they allowed the Cavs to come back and beat them. It was the biggest comeback in a game this year in the NBA so far.
So, instead of being 5.5 games behind Cleveland for that final spot, they are now 7.5 games behind. It looks like an insurmountable lead.
The Celtics didn't have enough defense to keep the Cavs from coming back in this game. It was indicative of the biggest problem that the roster has heading into the playoffs.
Boston needs some more defense off the bench. Luckily for them, P.J. Tucker just got bought out by the Toronto Raptors.
Adding some frontcourt depth would really help the Celtics as they head into the playoffs, especially a player who has won a title before.
Tucker won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2021 and was one of the key defensive players for them. While he's not quite as good as he used to be, he could still be useful to the right team.
The Celtics need someone who can come off the bench and make it difficult for the other team to score buckets. They need someone like Tucker on the roster, especially because he would be cheap.
Tucker is only going to get the veteran's minimum with whatever team he signs with. He's looking to win a title because he knows his NBA career is winding down.
Boston would be an excellent situation for him if that is his ultimate goal. The Celtics would have to show more interest in him than some of the other title contenders out there.
Tucker has not appeared in a game yet this season, but he could really help the Celtics in case of an emergency.
