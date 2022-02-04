10 Tidbits About Jayson Tatum's All-Star Game Appearance: Historic Achievements, Past Performances, Adding to Celtic Lore

Jayson Tatum, who ranks second in the NBA in total points this season, earned his third-straight trip to the All-Star Game. Now, in his fifth year in the league, Tatum's producing 25.9 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and he's scored 20 or more points in 38 games this season.

Tatum, who's 1-1 in the All-Star Game, is looking to build off an impressive showing at this event last year in Atlanta, in which he had 21 points, seven assists, and four steals.

Without further ado, here are ten tidbits about Tatum's three All-Star Game appearances, ranging from historic achievements to a look back at his past performances, adding to Celtic lore, and much more.

0. No other Duke alums made this year's All-Star Game

1. Tatum's the youngest player in franchise history to make the All-Star game three times

2. Tatum is expected to start in the All-Star Game for the second year in a row. In both instances, it would stem from replacing an injured Kevin Durant.

3. Tatum had three steals in his first All-Star Game appearance, tying Anthony Davis and Kyle Lowry for a game-high.

4. Durant's injuries opened the door for Tatum to start in the All-Star Game this year and last, but the other reason he will likely do so once again is in both instances, he came in fourth in the voting in the East among front-court players.

5. Tatum's selection is the fifth time a Celtic earned a spot in the All-Star Game in the last three years. He's responsible for three of those, while Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker account for the other two.

6. Tatum came in sixth in the player vote among front-court candidates in the Eastern Conference.

7. Tatum dished out seven assists in last year's All-Star Game

8. If Tatum's named MVP of the All-Star Game, he would become the eighth Celtic to win the award.

9. Piggybacking off the point above, if Tatum takes home the All-Star Game MVP award, it would be the ninth time a Celtic has earned this honor.

10. If Tatum makes the next 10 All-Star Games, he'll tie Bob Cousy and John Havlicek for the most consecutive appearances in franchise history.

