What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Hornets: Marcus Smart, Supporting Cast Step Up, Defense Comes Through in the Clutch

The Celtics climbed to three games over .500 for the first time this season, earning a 113-107 win over the Hornets in a matchup that had a playoff-like intensity.

Charlotte held Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to 19 and 15 points, respectively, but the former dished out a team-high nine assists while the latter distributed six. Boston moved the ball effectively as a team, too, assisting on 31 of its 42 made field goals.

From the supporting cast stepping up to another excellent performance by Marcus Smart and the Celtics coming through in crunch time, here's an exploration into what stood out in Wednesday's win. By the way, it's their third-straight victory, their fifth in six games, and they're now 7-3 in their last ten tilts.

First-Half Slugfest Foreshadows What's to Come

Entering the break, Boston held a 54-53 lead after a back-and-forth first half.

The Celtics shot 53.7 percent from the field, assisted on 17 of their 22 made field goals, and produced 26 points in the paint in the first two quarters.

They also had a 20-10 advantage in bench scoring, largely thanks to 11 points from Josh Richardson, who shot 4/6 (66.7 percent) from the field and drained three-straight threes.

The Hornets didn't shoot as well, but they went 11/15 (73.3 percent) from the line, generated 16 points off 13 Celtics turnovers, and scored 24 points in the paint. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 17 points, a harbinger of what was to come for him in the second half.

Outstanding Point Guard Play by Both Floor Generals

LaMelo Ball continues making a strong case for a spot in the All-Star game. The second-year point guard, who's exactly the type of player fans want to see in that event, registered a career-high 38 points Wednesday.

That came on 12/24 shooting, including 4/10 from beyond the arc. Ball also got to the line more than anyone else, doing so 13 times and converting on ten of those attempts from the charity stripe. He also distributed a game-high nine assists, and he had six rebounds and two steals.

As for Marcus Smart, Boston's point guard produced 22 points on 7/11 (63.6 percent) shooting, and he tied Jayson Tatum for a team-best six free-throw attempts. Both went 6/6 from the charity stripe.

Smart's scoring was needed tonight, as the Hornets dared anyone besides Tatum and Jaylen Brown to beat them. But stepping up in that role didn't diminish from his primary responsibility on that end, which is to orchestrate the offense.

Smart dished out six assists, and he consistently put his teammates in a position to succeed. He also had four rebounds, a steal, a block, and only two turnovers.

Smart has six-plus assists in five of the Celtics' last six games. He's played well all season, but he's been excellent since recently returning from a six-game absence.

After Getting Outplayed in the Previous Go-Around, Boston's Second Unit a Key Factor in Wednesday's Win

The last time these teams met, the Hornets' second unit outscored Boston's 35-26. Production off the bench is typically a significant factor in the outcome of a game, so it was great to see the roles reversed on Wednesday.

Led by Josh Richardson's team-high 23 points, the Celtics' second unit outscored Charlotte's 41-19.

With the Hornets selling out to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Richardson shooting 8/12 (66.7 percent) from the field, including burying 6/8 (75 percent) threes, was a performance Boston needed to get this win.

Grant Williams also provided a boost off the bench, contributing 12 points, going 4/7 from the field, and knocking down 3/6 shots from beyond the arc. Williams' effectiveness at the other end also helped him earn a plus-minus rating of +7.

Thanks to Stops and Free Throws, the Celtics Come Through in the Clutch

The Celtics got outscored 29-25 in the final frame, and they couldn't hold onto an 11-point lead in the last five minutes, but they played well enough to win a game that featured a playoff-like intensity.

They closed out their victory with free throws and consecutive clutch stops. After Jayson Tatum went 2/2 at the foul line to give Boston a 109-107 lead with 35.5 seconds left, Robert Williams rejected a P.J. Washington three that would have put Charlotte ahead by one with 28.5 seconds remaining had it gone in.

Marcus Smart then sank a pair of free throws, and on the next Hornets' possession, Jaylen Brown smothered LaMelo Ball, forcing a low-percentage three that didn't come close to tickling the twine.

The Celtics won by six after a Robert Williams dunk with 4.8 seconds left, but it's worth noting they're 4-12 in games decided by five points or fewer. That basket means that record doesn't change, but it was encouraging to see Boston come through in crunch time and do so against a team ahead of them in the standings.

At 28-25, the Celtics remain ninth in the East, but they gained a game on the seventh-place Hornets, and they now trail them by only a half a game.

Up Next

The Celtics travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday night. The game tips off at 7:00 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Marcus Smart Reportedly a Trade Target for Minnesota Timberwolves

Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Josh Richardson

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Short-Handed Heat Team: Boston's Starters Continue to Impress

The Latest Intel on Marcus Smart and Al Horford as Trade Deadline Approaches

Celtics Musings: Al Horford's Shot Selection, Rotation Tweaks, Talent vs. Record

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators