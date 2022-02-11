Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

After reshaping the Celtics' second unit on Thursday, Brad Stevens spoke with the media on Friday to discuss the acquisitions of Derrick White, bringing back Daniel Theis, and filling out a roster that now has five open spots.

Stevens began by discussing how well the Celtics believe White will fit in and accentuate Boston's core players.

"We've thought for years that Derrick would be a fit with our very best players. He makes the right plays on offense over and over and over. He only cares about winning."

It helps that Ime Udoka coached White his first two seasons in the NBA, and assistant coach Will Hardy was with him in San Antonio for four seasons. The same applies to White playing with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart on the 2019 USA Men's Basketball World Cup team.

Another factor that appealed to the Celtics is White is in the first year of a four-year, $70 million rookie extension, meaning he's a part of their long-term plans.

"We felt really fortunate to get a guy like that on a long contract that is a perfect fit for our best players."

Theis is on a long-term deal as well. He's at the start of a four-year, $35.6 million contract. Acquiring players who factor in beyond however long the Celtics' postseason run lasts this year was a point of emphasis for Boston.

"Neither move was a short-term deal. When trading away two really good perimeter players, we had to get perfect fits. We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term. We know these guys can be on the floor in a 7-game playoff series."

The Celtics president of basketball operations also noted how quickly the trade to bring Theis back to Boston came together, getting done shortly before the deadline ended at 3 P.M. ET.

"That deal came together really late...We had our eyes on Theis, though. The reason why is our guys, Rob (Williams) and Al (Horford), are playing great, but if they miss time, Theis can step in. He knows how to play a role to help us win."

Stevens added that "if Al or Rob were to miss time, we know Theis can step right in and do what they do. And he can do it a high level."

Stevens also discussed trying to balance helping the team now while being mindful of how it may impact them in future seasons, saying, "you want to accentuate what's happening now. But you always have an eye on the long-term."

Bringing it back to how White and Theis fit in with their new team, more specifically Boston's core members, the Celtics' president of basketball operations went on to say, "we focused on adding guys who can really play, make the right decisions, and are really self-aware and know how to play a role and accentuate our best players."

The Celtics now have five open roster spots. There will likely be promotions for at least one and probably more players from their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Boston also figures to look to the buyout market to help fill out its rotation, and the Celtics will likely convert at least one of two-way players, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas, to standard NBA contracts.

Regarding what the Celtics are looking for as they fill out their roster, Stevens expressed the following: "We're looking to add guys who are skilled. Guys who know how to play and have some savvy. And we have an eye on shooting. We'll probably add a couple of players today and then go from there."

When it comes to adding more shooting, Stevens also discussed the opportunity the moves they made at the trade deadline creates for younger players on their roster whose minutes have been inconsistent and often sparse to this point.

"We got two guys who can play, but we also opened up some opportunities for guys like Payton Pritchard, who can really shoot, and Aaron Nesmith, who we think will really shoot. But that's something we have our eyes on."

Stevens also addressed the Celtics' decision to part with first-round picks, trading their 2022 first-round selection, protected 1-4, and the right to swap first-round picks in 2028, with that pick being only top-1 protected.

"We think Derrick (White) is going to be a great fit, but it's not without risks. But that's part of it... Also, it's really hard for young players to break through with the guys we have in front of them. That also factors in."

Regarding the pick swap in the Derrick White trade, Stevens went on to say: "It's not without risk, but we think we added a player who fits perfectly with our guys. We believe he fits in perfectly with our best players."

Stevens also shared Derrick White is in Boston and going through his physical. Daniel Theis will arrive later today.

Circling back to what the Celtics were looking for at the trade deadline, Stevens also said: "we only wanted to add guys who are really self-aware. We've also built a great defensive identity. We didn't want to go against that...Getting guys who are on contracts, who can build and grow together, that's really important."

He added: "I've seen a lot of teams, but I've never seen (a defense) this dynamic when it's locked in."

