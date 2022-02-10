Celtics Trade Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Magic in Cost-Cutting Move

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are trading Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier, plus a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round selection. The deal gets Boston under the luxury tax.

Bol has a $2.2 million cap hit this season. He's working his way back from right foot surgery and might not return until the 2022-23 campaign, but he only requires a $2.7 million qualifying offer to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Three weeks ago, in his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich program, Brad Stevens sounded like someone interested in working with the seven-foot-two center beyond this season.

"And Bol decided to have surgery on that foot, and so he's going to be out for 10-12 weeks, which would put us right towards the end of the season, but we are able to evaluate him here, work with him here, spend time with him here. Hopefully, see him at the end of the season and, or work with him after the season, before he hits restricted free agency. That's a big part of it. He's restricted; he's not going into free agency unrestricted."

The Celtics could have gotten under the tax without trading Bol, but other moves made for cost-cutting purposes likely would have created less breathing room than they'll get from parting with him.

As for Dozier, he was on Boston's books for $1.9 million. He's out for the season due to tearing the ACL in his left knee. The Celtics will create trade exceptions worth the value of Dozier and Bol's contracts.

Getting under the tax has long been a priority for the Celtics before the trade deadline expires at 3 P.M. ET. However, that doesn't mean they won't add to their roster, likely by bolstering their rotation. In particular, Boston would benefit from acquiring a shooter.

