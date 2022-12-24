Breaking Down the Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves Game

Above-the-rim finishes are a common theme in Friday's top five plays, including the one produced from the Celtics' best set of the game.

Al Horford's three to beat the buzzer, Boston's best set of the night, and thunderous throwdowns headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves game.

Jaylen Brown Channels His Inner Usain Bolt

Anthony Edwards tries to beat Grant Williams off the dribble but can't get by him or create separation when he tries using his forearm to dislodge the latter. Edwards then loses the ball when he brings it to his right hip.

Marcus Smart scoops up the loose change, shovels it to Jaylen Brown, who sprints down court, racing past D'Angelo Russell and Bryn Forbes for a one-handed flush.

Al Horford Buries a 3 to Beat the Buzzer

When Jayson Tatum starts his drive, Rudy Gobert rotates to the rim, leaving Al Horford. Forbes zones two. Ironically, by being more concerned about taking away a potential corner pass to Horford, that ends up being the shot Boston gets, as Gobert, who has repeatedly had to deal with this dilemma in the playoffs, can't close out to Horford quickly enough.

Jaylen Brown Freezes Naz Reid

That layup accounts for two of ten-straight points Brown scored in a final frame where he registered 23 of his game-high 36.

After stunting to help prevent Malcolm Brogdon from getting into the paint, Russell bites on Brown's pump fake, allowing the latter to get there.

Once he's in the paint, by changing pace, Brown gets Naz Reid flat footed, then goes by him as Reid's swipe at the ball fails.

Jayson Tatum Goes Backdoor for Thunderous Throwdown

As the Celtics were pulling away from the Timberwolves, Joe Mazzulla dialed up this terrific set. Horford, spaced out to the corner, pulls Gobert out of the paint, and from the opposite wing, Tatum beats Jaden McDaniels backdoor, capping the play in style.

Marcus Smart's Dime to Jaylen Brown

Smart sees Brown and Austin Rivers are the only two players beyond half court, and he delivers a dime to Brown, who elevates off two feet and punches it home emphatically with his right hand.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Timberwolves: Boston Adheres to Formula Needed to Raise Banner 18 to TD Garden Rafters

Brad Stevens Shares His Early Evaluation of Joe Mazzulla

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Pacers: Boston Finds Itself in Second Half, But Can't Dig Out of 30-Point Hole

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game

Rick Carlisle Has High Praise for Celtics' Sixth Man and Former Pacer Malcolm Brogdon