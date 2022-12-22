Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers

The Boston Celtics' recent funk continued Wednesday night.

Boston welcomed the Indiana Pacers to town looking to snap its two-game losing streak but it instead extended to three games after losing 117-112 to Indiana at TD Garden.

The Celtics started flat -- losing the first quarter 42-22 -- and although they fought back, were never able to completely overcome the difficult loss. Boston now has lost five of its last six games, but still sits just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA.

After the Celtics fell to the Pacers, young star Jayson Tatum opened up about the defeat and also TD Garden reigning down boos on the squad throughout Wednesday's contest.

"You want to win every game," Tatum said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "There's some things we need to change, some things we need to work on, but 22-10 in 32 games. We have 50 left. It sucks. We got booed, you never want to do that. Rightfully so but it's all about how we bounce back. There's literally nothing we can do now to change what happened, we just have to get ready for the next one."

The Celtics will have an opportunity to get back on track Friday as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

