Celtics Discuss Need to Keep Jaylen Brown Involved in Crunch-Time Offense

In the Celtics' 107-97 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, in crunch time, defined as the final five minutes of a game within five points or less, the Warriors outscored Boston 15-0. It's the highest point differential in an NBA Finals game in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats&Info.

In that stretch, Golden State made 5/8 shots (62.5 percent). Conversely, the Celtics went 1/8 (12.5 percent). The visitors also outscored the hosts 6-0 on second-chance points and 4-0 in the paint.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Boston began crunch time with a 94-90 lead, but too often, the offense stagnated, and between inactivity and missing the quality shots when they created them, they couldn't fend off or keep up with the Warriors.

It also didn't help that in the final 5:18, Jaylen Brown, who scored 21 points in Game 4, took only two shots, with the ball often not finding its way to him.

On Sunday, asked about their offense stagnating down the final stretch, Brown responded: "At times, we get a little disorganized in crunch time and get a little sped up."

Brown takes responsibility for that happening, saying it's a part of his growth, adding the Celtics must play with pose in the most pressure-filled moments.

"We've just got to be better as a group in those moments overall and take our time."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum said of making sure Brown doesn't get lost in Boston's crunch-time offense: "That's just something that we've got to be better as a team. Knowing who's on the floor. Knowing what we're trying to take advantage of; knowing how to put everyone in (a) position to be the best version of themselves."

The Celtics' run to the Finals has also bolstered Brown and Tatum's case for being the NBA's best tandem. Raising banner 18 this year would do even more for their legacies.

But when asked if that's a conversation topic between the two, Brown replied: "It's no pressure. It is what it is. We know where we're at, (and) we know how important this game is and the energy that we need to come out with."

Brown concluded his answer with: "We've just got to come and do it and let everybody watch and witness."

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

