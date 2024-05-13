Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Still Shaking Off Criticism While Growing as Leaders: 'Don't Know How They Do It'
On the heels of the Celtics' shoot-around and a methodical, no-nonsense workout after it, Jaylen Brown voiced his confidence and support of Jayson Tatum amid the latter's shooting slump.
Brown then went around before Game 3, motivating his teammates and emphasizing the need for Boston to return to form defensively after surrendering 118 points in a decisive loss on its home floor in the previous matchup.
He also walked the walk, thriving in transition, tagging in for Jrue Holiday to defend Donovan Mitchell, and scoring eight points, tied with Caris LeVert for the most in the final frame, on 4/4 shooting, helping the Celtics seal a 106-93 victory to move within two wins of a third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
"I'm just trying to take all of it," said Brown of his leadership after Game 3. "I think that's what we need. I think we just need everybody to be on the same page and everybody to come out with the right effort. And that's 85% of the battle right there. We come out, we play hard, and we're on the same page, and the rest will take care of itself. We got enough talent in the locker room to beat teams, but if we're not on the same page, and we're not playing hard, those are when we get ourselves in trouble.
"So, making sure before the game, in film, in shootaround, talking to everybody, touching everybody, letting everybody know like, 'Hey, we're not here to play around. We didn't come to Cleveland for the weather. So, let's go.'"
As for Tatum, who shook off his scoring struggles to put 12 points on the board in the first quarter, there was an edge to his approach that his teammates surely appreciated.
His aggression led to him taking -- and making -- nine free throws in a contest where no one else attempted more than three. A flex of his bicep to emphasize the emotion and force he was playing with often preceded his trips to the line.
The five-time All-Star didn't just stuff the stat sheet with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block, his vocal leadership led to one of the most important stretches of Game 3.
"Just challenged everybody – myself, the starters, we've had a tendency in the past to relax coming out of halftime," said Tatum of his message to the Celtics at intermission.
"We're usually winning coming out of halftime. So, just challenge the group – can we come out like our back is against the wall? Can we make them call the first timeout? Can we come out like we're down nine? The group responded, and we started the third quarter off very well."
The visitors' 14-0 run to start the second half gave them the necessary cushion to fend off Cleveland's fourth-quarter surge, sending the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a frenzy as they narrowed the gap from 23 to single digits.
But the former Duke Blue Devil's facilitating, including attacking downhill before delivering a kick-out pass off the dribble, led to a Jaylen Brown runner off one foot that helped put a bow on Boston's victory.
"They lead differently," said Derrick White after Monday's shoot-around ahead of Game 4. "I mean, obviously, their personalities are different. I think JB's been a lot more vocal, encouraging, challenging, and he's always just challenging us to do a little bit more, which is the fun part. And the exciting part about this team is that everybody's open to be challenged.
"And JT's just doing the right things every time, and any time there's a little confusion, he's not afraid to vocalize it, and so it's great to see our two best players step up in that role."
White's backcourt mate, Jrue Holiday, praised Tatum and Brown for playing in a sports-crazed region that lives and dies with every game and isn't shy about criticizing its star players.
"I think for them, it's a lot," expressed Holiday. "Obviously, I know that they have high expectations for themselves, but I do think that people put a lot of expectations on them."
"I think for them, the way that they handle it, the way that they come out and play everyday, whether they have a good game or a bad game, how they respond to games like that and things like that, I'm not even sure I could do it the way that they do it. So, just super glad to be on the same team as them, and how they handle themselves has always been so professional. So, the pressure and stuff that people put on them and how they handle it, I don't know how they do it."
