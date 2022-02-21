Celtics Ownership Will Reportedly 'Take Steps' to Bring NBA All-Star Game to Boston

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reports Celtics' ownership, led by Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca, will "take steps" towards submitting an application to host the NBA All-Star Game.

Boston hasn't hosted the event since 1964. Since then, every franchise in the Eastern Conference has done so at least once. According to Washburn, the NBA would love for Boston to host All-Star weekend, but complicating the matter is the Celtics don't own the TD Garden, meaning they'd have to work with the Bruins to keep the schedule clear of any other events that weekend.

As noted by Washburn, there's also the reality that All-Star weekend is not a financial boon for its host, but if the Celtics put in a bid, the NBA will likely bring the event to Boston soon after. The All-Star Game will be in Salt Lake City next year and in Indianapolis in 2024. So if the Celtics apply for it, they could host NBA All-Star weekend in 2025.

While there is the drawback of having the event in a cold climate, it's not easy to rotate host city's and exclusively keep All-Star weekend in a location known for warm weather. The NBA has recently brought its star-studded festival to Chicago, Toronto, and New York, and the temperature has yet to stand in the way of the event's success.

Given the Celtics' illustrious history, including 17 NBA championships, and 41 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame, which resides in MA, spending at least a portion of their careers in Boston, the most of any NBA franchise, the city would make for an excellent host. Not to mention, the game of basketball got invented in MA.

Those reasons also would have made it a great place to host this year's All-Star weekend on the NBA's 75th anniversary, during which the league brought together the majority of the 75 greatest players in the sport's history.

Bringing the event back to Boston would create the same level of electricity having the MLB's All-Star weekend did in 1999, as the city hosted one of the most memorable All-Star weekend's Major League Baseball's produced.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Has Quiet But Solid Showing; Stephen Curry Scores 50, Earns All-Star Game MVP; Elam Ending Produces Another Fantastic Finish

Boston Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca Leads Group Purchasing Majority Stake of Atalanta

Jayson Tatum Discusses Playing with Jaylen Brown, His Reaction to Marcus Smart's Call Out, and Changing All-NBA Voting

The Latest Intel About Gary Harris

Coach Krzyzewski's Message to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens When Celtics Were Deciding Whether to Draft Jayson Tatum

Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'