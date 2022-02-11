Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Celtics have signed forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet to contracts for the rest of the season.

Hauser was on a two-way contract with the Celtics, meaning these moves fill only one of Boston's five open roster spots. However, the Celtics needed to meet the minimum of having 12 players signed to standard contracts before Friday's game against the Nuggets, and they've now accomplished that. Now that they've done so, they can sign players to 10-day deals.

As for Kornet, who the Celtics acquired at the trade deadline last season and played 18 games for Boston, he was most recently with the franchise's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Both players can space the floor and provide shooting. When speaking with the media on Friday, Brad Stevens said that was a focus for the Celtics as they fill out their roster.

"We're looking to add guys who are skilled. Guys who know how to play and have some savvy. And we have an eye on shooting. We'll probably add a couple of players today and then go from there."

